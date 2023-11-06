SXM Cricket Association lauds the Minister of VROMI and his team for making the road to Cricket Field accessible. | SMN NEWS

CUL DE SAC:— The St. Maarten Cricket Association extends thanks to the Minister of VROMI, Jurendy Doran and his team, for providing them with grading material left over from Sunday's road work, which was used to fill the road around the Cricket Field at the Carib Lumber Ball Park.

"The area in front of the Cricket Field was completely flooded after the heavy rains from the recent storm, and it posed a major challenge for us to properly access the field where the youngsters have their daily practice and where we host tournaments," President of the association Bharo Raghubir explained. He added that the main entrance to the Grounds, in the vicinity of the Commentary booth, was extensively flooded and the players and patrons alike were constantly walking through mud to access the Grounds.

"While our dedicated team came together and were there trying to clear the grounds, we noticed that road repairs were being carried out a few meters from us on the main road. We were fortunate to also see the Minister on site working alongside his team and after explaining our plight, he came to inspect the road around the grounds and then graciously agreed to assist us."

He further stated that the improvements to the road have made a significant difference for them, enhanced the safety and convenience of daily commute, and made a positive impact on the aesthetics in the area. "Your dedication to improving our infrastructure has not gone unnoticed and your efforts to address the pressing issue of road maintenance and repair are commendable."

Bharo also extends thanks to the members of their Association who have been coming out and lending a hand to make the grounds and the road surrounding the area accessible.

