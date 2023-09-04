SXM Little League busy with Baseball and Softball tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The St. Marten Little League is busy getting ready for the start of the 2023 RBC Little League Baseball and Softball School Tournament. Coaches, gym instructors, and coordinators are organizing their individual school team lists. Registration cutoff is September 10, 2023. The competition is set to begin on September 16.

