SXM Padel Club Hosts Inaugural Caribbean vs. USA Padel Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The SXM Padel Club continues to ride the wave of worldwide success in the sport of Padel. In a remarkable event that highlights the sport's rapid growth, the club will host the inaugural Caribbean vs. USA Padel Tournament during the first weekend of July 2024.

The idea for this groundbreaking event was conceived during the December 2023 edition of the International Senior Padel Tour (ISPT) held at the SXM Padel Club. One of the first-time participants, former professional Dr. Shane Stone, who resides in the US and Trinidad, proposed the idea of organizing a Caribbean vs. USA event. Impressed by the club and the island, Dr. Stone, alongside his team partner and former members of the US World Championship team, wanted to share their positive experience with other sports enthusiasts.

Despite being a latecomer to the sport, the growth of Padel in the USA has been exponential. The sport's popularity is further evidenced by the announcement last week that world-renowned artist Daddy Yankee is opening his own Padel club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, later this year.

The inaugural Caribbean vs. USA tournament and pro-am will feature prominent players from both regions. The USA team will include participants from the US World Championship Team, the US Pan-American team, and the US Seniors World team. The Caribbean squad will comprise players from Barbados, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, St. Maarten, and St. Martin. The event will kick off with practice matches on Friday, July 5th, during the morning hours, followed by a pro-am tournament at 5 pm. This pro-am mini-tournament will allow local amateur players to share the court with seasoned professionals, promising an evening of entertaining competition. The main event will take place on Saturday, July 6th, starting at approximately 9 am and continuing throughout the day.

Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of the SXM Padel Club and General Manager of the Oyster Bay Beach Resort, expressed his excitement: "We are very proud of events like this that cover all the bases. The SXM Padel Club started as a dream of three entrepreneurs, supported by the ESP program of the NRPB. This event, stemming from the participation of a player back in December, showcases how sports tourism can fuel our local tourism-based economy and provide free entertainment to residents and visitors alike."

Dr. Shane Stone added, "We are so excited to be back with teams of players from the USA on this amazing island. I hope this event will help develop awareness and participation in the sport of Padel throughout the Caribbean."

Since its opening in December 2021, the SXM Padel Club, with its three courts, snack bar, and fully stocked pro-shop, has become a favorite among residents, operating from 6 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. The club's growth and the success of the ISPT tournament highlight the potential of sports tourism and community engagement.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45508-sxm-padel-club-hosts-inaugural-caribbean-vs-usa-padel-tournament.html