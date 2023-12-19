SXM Padel Club Revolutionizes Player Experience with Introduction of Live Streaming for all matches and events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM Padel Club, a leading Padel facility in the Caribbean, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge live streaming service for all matches played on its three courts. This innovative addition aims to enhance the player experience and contribute to the continuous development of Padel enthusiasts at the club. The live streaming services, powered by local internet carrier FLOW, were unveiled during the International Senior Padel Tournament held at the club last week for the second consecutive year.

