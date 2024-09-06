SXM Padel Club, The Padel School, and Sporfie Collaborate to Launch First Remote Padel Level Assessment Service. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM Padel Club has partnered with The Padel School and Sporfie to introduce the first-ever remote Padel-level assessment service, utilizing Sporfie's advanced streaming technology. As the first club to offer this innovative service, SXM Padel Club allows players to assess their skill level by an internationally qualified professional from anywhere in the world.

There will be a nominal cost for this assessment. Sporfie's live and cloud-recorded streaming capabilities are ideal for coaches to evaluate players who opt for this service. Coaches can assess players' performances either in real-time or at their convenience, with the ability to pause or fast-forward footage as needed during the evaluation process. Coaches and players can also capture downloadable highlights instantly from live footage or on-demand from the Sporfie replay.

Players will receive their rating within a week of the assessment, along with a certificate that highlights the areas where they excel and outlines the improvements needed to reach the next level.

Located on the island of St. Maarten, SXM Padel Club is proud to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking remote assessment method. Partnering with The Padel School, a leader in online training with a vast social media presence, further strengthens this initiative.

The club hopes that other clubs will follow suit, contributing to the creation of an international evaluation system. This system will make it easier for amateur players from different countries to compete against others of similar skill levels, particularly when visiting clubs outside their home region.

SXM Padel Group, the owner and operator of SXM Padel Club in St. Maarten (SXM), is committed to expanding the sport of padel throughout the Caribbean and beyond. Recently, the group designed and built the Padel Family Club in the Republic of Togo, Africa. As the distributor of Padel10 courts in the Caribbean, SXM Padel Group offers turnkey solutions for club development, providing comprehensive services from business evaluation to design and construction. For inquiries, they can be reached at +1-721-580-0723

