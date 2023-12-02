SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM Back On the Air. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, the official government radio station of Sint Maarten, is back on the air. The technical issue was addressed by station partner C3 on resolved on Saturday.

On Friday, radio listeners were informed that the station is off the air due to a transmission error at the antenna site.

Maurice Lake, Head of the Department of Communication (DCOMM), extended his sincere apologies to the people of Sint Maarten for the temporary inconvenience and assured them at that time that every effort was being made to resolve the issue promptly.

Government information and program could still have been accessed via DCOMMs internet stream, which can be accessed at www.sintmaartengov.org. Additionally, the station's broadcast can be accessed through the third-party application 'RadioGarden' for uninterrupted listening pleasure.

SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM is the official government radio station of Sint Maarten, dedicated to delivering informative, entertaining, and engaging content to the community.

