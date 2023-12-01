SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM Temporarily Off Air Due to Transmission Error. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM, the official government radio station of Sint Maarten, regrets to inform its listeners that the station is currently off the air due to a transmission error at the antenna site. The technical issue is currently being addressed by our partners at C3, and we anticipate that 107.9FM will be back on air by the weekend.

