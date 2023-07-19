SZV emphasizes compliance and prevention of fraud. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In light of recent events concerning non-compliance by a healthcare provider, Social & Health Insurances SZV reiterates the significance of compliance among all healthcare service providers and insurance benefits recipients. SZV has recently terminated a contract with a healthcare provider due to a significant breach of compliance regulations. This decision underlines SZV’s commitment to enforcing strict adherence to all regulations and standards, ensuring the sustainability of our social and health insurance benefits.

