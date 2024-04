PHILIPSBURG:— Social & Health Insurances SZV is excited to announce a new addition to our medical insurance coverage: services from The Diabetic Foot Care Sint Maarten Foundation (D-FOOT). This new benefit is a big step forward in ensuring our diabetic community has access to the necessary healthcare to improve their quality of life.

