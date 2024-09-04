SZV UPDATES Business Continuity Plan for Enhanced Resilience. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Social & Health Insurances SZV recently presented its updated Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to the Minister of VSA, Veronica Jansen-Webster. The updated BCP outlines strategic measures for SZV to maintain operational continuity with minimal downtime during and after disruptive incidents. It emphasizes SZV’s commitment to safeguarding its services, employees, and the community by implementing a clear and robust framework to respond to emergencies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. During this time, SZV was one of the few entities that never had to shut down its operations or stop providing service to the public; we adapted swiftly and securely." said the Director of SZV, Glen A. Carty. "Our updated BCP is foundational for resilience and adaptability, ensuring that SZV can continue to provide essential services to our community even in challenging circumstances."

SZV’s BCP plan is designed to activate within 24 hours of a disruption, ensuring that essential functions can continue without delay. SZV commits to regularly scheduled testing, training, and exercises to ensure all personnel are prepared and equipment is maintained for optimal performance during a disruptive event. The BCP will undergo annual reviews to incorporate lessons learned and address any emerging threats or vulnerabilities.

“I was happy to receive SZV’s Business Continuity Plan, which prepares SZV for major disasters and smaller disruptions such as power outages. The plan emphasizes the importance of being prepared for all scales of incidents. I commend the SZV team on the efforts made to ensure that their plan is up to date, allowing the organizing to prevent financial losses, provide peace of mind to employees, and decrease downtime, ensuring SZV is capable of swiftly rebounding from any crisis.” – Minister of VSA, Veronica Jansen-Webster.

