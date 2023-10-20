Tammy Now a Hurricane. Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning Remain in Effect. EOC Activated. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— At 11:00 AM Tammy was upgraded to Hurricane status and is now a Category 1 hurricane. Conditions are favorable that Tammy could strengthen further.

The EOC (Emergency Operation Center) has been activated as of 12:23 pm today, Friday, October 20, to centralize the management of disaster response for Hurricane Tammy, the Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Tammy at 2:00 PM was located 390 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the latest updates from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten.

Maximum sustained winds are 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center and hurricane force winds extend 25 miles outward from the center.

Hurricane Tammy is expected to pass at its closest point, 65 miles east-northeast of Sint Maarten on Sunday, October 22, 2023. However, we will continue to monitor the forecasts and update as changes can always occur.

Sint Maarten has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours within our area. Of course, tropical storm conditions will be felt before this.

Residents and the business community are called upon to complete all necessary preparations and precautions on Friday for the passing of Hurricane Tammy which is likely to start impacting Sint Maarten early Saturday morning and throughout the weekend.

Based on decisions made by the EOC, earlier today, please note: Business closures will be at 12 midnight tonight. Only businesses related to emergency services will be allowed to continue operations during this time.

The Ministerial Regulation will be published indicating which emergency businesses/services will remain open after midnight. Residents are advised to stay off the road unless necessary.

As it relates to shelters, the EOC has decided to open the John Larmonie Center to operate as the main shelter. Opening times will be communicated after we have received the 5:00 PM forecast update later today.

Residents, use the time now to review your disaster supply kit, and to make sure your property is storm/hurricane ready.

Hurricane Tammy could produce four to six inches of rainfall along with storm force winds, and hurricane force winds depending on the forecast track. Many showers and thunderstorms are expected which could produce flash flooding in flood-prone areas and rock falls in vulnerable areas during the system's passage.

The Sint Maarten community is urged to stay tuned to updates via the official government platforms, government and Met Office website, social media pages and radio 107.9 FM.

We have been here before, and I know that some of us still suffer anxiety at the thought of enduring another storm, Prime Minister Jacobs said on Friday.

“However, we have survived in the past, and with each Storm have learned to be better prepared. Our National Disaster and ESF (Emergency Support Functions) coordinators are well prepared, all support services are lined up to give assistance should that be needed.

“Do all you can to prepare for the worst but pray and hope for the best. Remember your safety is most important.

I will continue to update you periodically to ensure you are well-informed. Until the next update, do stay safe Sint Maarten.

