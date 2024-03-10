Tannia Road, South Reward Temporary Traffic Disruption Announcement. | SMN NEWS

South Reward:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure and Environment) is hereby announcing a traffic disruption on Tannia Road due to the progression of The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project. The road will undergo resurfacing that will last a duration of three (3) to four (4) weeks, starting on Monday, March 11th, 2023.

Kindly be advised that Windward Roads will be conducting the road repairs, with the supply of Sint Maarten Concrete. We urge all road users to exercise caution and remain vigilant of the workers during their operations.

Traffic Disruption Details:

Date and Time: From Monday, March 11th from 7 AM to 4 PM for the duration of three (3) to four (4) weeks.

Location: Tannia Road, South Reward

Stay updated on The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government website and Facebook page.

