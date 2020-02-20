Taskforce formed to tackle forensic care concerns. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Key partners tackling forensic care on Sint Maarten recently sent a letter of urgency to the

Minister of Justice E.J. Doran, requesting an intervention.

A meeting was held with representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Mental Health Foundation, the Foundation Judicial Institutes (SJIB), Turning Point and the Public Prosecutor’s Office on February 17th, 2020, where the letter to Minister Doran was signed and a Taskforce Forensic Care was formed.

The taskforce is inviting the Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour to join the taskforce. The Taskforce will meet every month

