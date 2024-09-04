Teacher accused of sexually harassing student at Primary School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — A female student of the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School accused a well-known female teacher at the school of sexually harassing her; the matter was reported to the police juvenile department who investigated the case and found that the student was not being truthful.

SMN News learned that the Department of Education (DPE) is fully aware of the case and has been dragging its feet with dealing with it.

The student is said to be at home, and the head of DPE has been forcing the teacher to transfer from one school to another since the incident.

SMN News understands that the Marie Genevieve de Weever School is fully equipped with cameras, and as such, video surveillance shows that the teacher was nowhere in the vicinity of the child or the area where the child reported the incident took place.

Acting Minister of Education Lyndon Lewis said he was not informed of the case and was not aware why the Department of Inspections was not involved with the investigations.

Lewis promised to get more information on the case as he recently returned to St. Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45930-teacher-accused-of-sexually-harassing-student-at-primary-school.html