Teachers and Students of Oranje School sit out. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Teachers and students of the Oranje School on Front Street took a bold stand on Monday morning to protest the ongoing issues at the school.

One of the main causes of the sit-out on Monday was the nonfunctioning air conditioning systems that have been plaguing the school and have threatened the well-being of the students attending the school.

Teachers at the learning institution said that classrooms are hot and at times unbearable. She lamented that after the heavy rainfall these past few days, the classrooms are filled with mosquitoes making it unbearable for students to remain in the classroom.

