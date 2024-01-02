Teachers from PSVE and Academy questioned Stuart Johnson, President of WITU, on his support for WITU members. | SMN NEWS

Cay HILL:— On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, teachers of the FAVE school board requested a meeting with the WITU to discuss a few pressing issues. Among the issues were the COLA, the matter of the policy, as it pertains to legal support for which a 10% is now required as payment to the WITU, provided that the client supported by WITU has won the court case, and an unresolved matter concerning a few members that has been dragging on for almost a year now.

During the meeting, Mr. Mcwilkin, a former member of the WITU board, raised the question of the 10% remuneration fee associated with legal representation which the WITU has added. Mr. Mcwilkin asked Mr. Johnson what happens if members do not agree with the new policy. He went on to suggest that the policy needs to be reversed until members’ concerns are brought back to the WITU board. In addition, Mr. Mcwilkin indicated that a proper meeting should be held with all members to solicit suggestions and votes. Mr. Mcwilkin pointed out that at this moment, such a policy brings uneasiness since anything can happen at any time and then it is at the discretion of the WITU, which is not conducive to trust in fairness and transparency since members contribute monthly to ensure that their legal position is secured; which is a key benefit. Mr. Mcwilkin also pointed out that while he was a member of the board, Mrs. Elshot, took on all cases of teachers who needed help. He indicated that teachers are contributing a lot to the WITU, fortunately, court cases are not everyday occurrences. Furthermore, he pointed out that if the WITU has financial problems, it should consider cutting back on monies used to run the organization.

