Team NV GEBE’s works steadfastly to resolve electricity shortages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE remains steadfast in its efforts to supply the growing demands for electricity. However, there have been a series of unanticipated setbacks which have regrettably caused major delays in the company’s plans.

In spite of the challenges, we are relentlessly pushing forward to explore viable solutions. Our heart goes out to the community as we also share your frustrations. We sincerely apologize for the dire consequences on your lives,” says Troy Washington, Temporary Manager, NV GEBE. “Furthermore, I would like to commend our hardworking employees who are tasked with making the necessary engine repairs as well as, the installation and testing of the new containerized generators. Balancing these two major aspects of our technical operations is no small feat. However, they have remained focused and vigilant to overcome the challenges and press onwards to achieve collective success on behalf of the community of St. Maarten while also grappling with the shortcomings of the electrical outages in their respective households.”

Barring any other unforeseen issues, the containerized generators are expected to be operational in the latter part of the week. The containers are expected to be connected to the grid on Tuesday, August 13. As of today, NV GEBE is still on track to achieve this milestone. The pipes have already been connected, and tests are currently being done. The team is also monitoring the weather and will prioritize the safety of the grid and production facilities as well as the staff. In the meantime, the team at NV GEBE is making good progress and is currently testing everything after connecting the conduits and cabling.

This would result in a significant decrease in the current load shedding. However, due to the recent technical failures of several of the company’s older generators, this unfortunately, widens the gap of the overall electrical demand needed to adequately supply all residents of St. Maarten (South). Nonetheless, the loadshedding will be significantly reduced.

NV GEBE is currently trying to manage the shortages caused by four (4) failed engines at this moment. This includes unforeseen technical issues with these four existing generators (approx. 25 MW), which are facing various mechanical breakdowns. Therefore, any adversity to the engines, means a loss of additional electrical load. Consequently, this also results in longer hours of load shedding.

As it pertains to the reopening of schools, during school hours those districts are taken into consideration. There will not be any load shedding in areas where schools are located. In extreme cases of an emergency, this could vary, if there are any major mechanical issues at the plant.

With regards to the length of outages, kindly note that anytime there are outages beyond the time given, it is a result of additional technical issues. This unfortunately causes unplanned setbacks to the plans and efforts being implemented, with the emergency repairs taking priority due to an escalated sense of urgency.

All hands are on deck with NV GEBE’s management and employees who are working together with overtime, to accomplish the distinctive objectives for the generator repairs, as well as the containerized generator installations, concurrently.

Our goal is to balance our mission of providing reliable electricity services and supporting our community while also ensuring the long-term sustainability of NV GEBE. We are committed to working together with our customers and stakeholders to pave the way for the most constructive path forward.

