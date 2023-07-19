Teens learn about coral restoration on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— The Youth Environmental Leadership Program (YELP) in Saba recently wrapped up its summer teen program whereby a small group of youngsters completed a PADI Project Aware Coral Restoration course. Last year the youth project prepared them to dive with scientists at the annual Sea & Learn on Saba program in October. This year, the youngsters took it to another level.

