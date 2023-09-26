TelEm Group announces major transformation plans on the horizon. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:—The TelEm Group of Companies announced today that it will transform its total operation into a state-of-the-art “Integrated Digital Service Provider” for St. Maarten.

Information about the transformation was revealed to the Council of Ministers in a specially convened meeting at the Government Administration Building on Tuesday.

During the meeting, CEO Mr. Kendall Dupersoy and CFO Mr. Randell Hato outlined management’s plans. According to Mr. Dupersoy, the message to the Shareholder is that global trends in the telecommunication industry are forcing telcos everywhere to change their outdated business model of delivering traditional telecommunications services to the customer to instead become more customer-centric, offering app services, streaming services, faster and more reliable data bandwidth, payment platforms for retail and wholesale outlets, etc.

