PHILIPSBURG:--- In response to concerns raised on social media as of January 17, 2024, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) addresses the community regarding the STEPS Health Survey and its interviewer(s).To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44603-ministry-of-vsa-promotes-informed-participation-for-steps-health-survey.html