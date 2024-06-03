TelEm Group experiencing service-affecting network problems. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— TelEm Group technicians and engineers are experiencing technical issues with the company’s telecommunication network and are working diligently to restore services.

From approximately 1:00 pm Sunday, June 2, 2024 the company’s mobile, fixed and internet fiber services were interrupted.

As of 8:00 am this morning, the affected services are being gradually brought back online.

“The technical issues being experienced, and especially the internet service, are being addressed, and we expect all services to be restored as soon as possible,” says TelEm Group in a notification to customers.

Further updates will be provided.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45321-telem-group-experiencing-service-affecting-network-problems.html