TelEm Group first to launch eSIMs on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group, the leading local telecommunications provider, is set to revolutionize mobile connectivity on October 2nd, 2023, with the introduction of eSIM technology. This marks a significant step forward for mobile users in the region.

This product launch is a major technological achievement, following successful testing and the seamless integration of eSIMs into TelEm Group's mobile platform and devices. With eSIMs, customers can easily subscribe to multiple plans for work, travel, or leisure in a secure digital environment.

