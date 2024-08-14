TelEm Group offices resuming business opening hours Wednesday following passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:—TelEm Group will be re-opening its doors on Wednesday, August 14, following the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Prime Minister, Mr. Luc Mercelina, gave the all-clear Tuesday evening for businesses to resume regular hours now that the storm has passed. As a result, all TelEm Group personnel are expected to report for work as normal.

