TelEm Group technicians making quick response plans to handle new spikes in internet use island-wide. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group says new patterns of work and general measures in the population to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is leading to a surge in demand for the company’s internet service.

According to Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Mr. Eldert Louisa, with more people now working from home and with schools remaining closed, the company is seeing an increase in internet use during the day. There is also an increase in use during the traditional peak evening hours when internet usage is normally at its highest.

The CTO says the changing patterns of use means technical

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34368-telem-group-technicians-making-quick-response-plans-to-handle-new-spikes-in-internet-use-island-wide.html