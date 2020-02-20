TelEm Group’s TV15 to air Caribbean’s premier Soca festival event Friday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten’s local Cable TV Channel, TV15, has secured rights to broadcast the Caribbean’s premier International Soca Monarch festival live and direct from Trinidad and Tobago this Friday.

The event is being billed as the biggest Soca Showdown in the world, featuring a host of male and female entertainers vying for the title of Soca Monarch 2020.

According to Manager, TV15, Mr. Davey Woods, TV15 is collaborating with CCN TV6 in Trinidad to secure the exclusive broadcast rights for St. Maarten from the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain starting at 8:00 pm.

Organizers say the International Soca Monarch contest

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33978-telem-group-s-tv15-to-air-caribbean-s-premier-soca-festival-event-friday.html