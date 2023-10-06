Temporary Arrival Facility at Princess Juliana International Airport Signals The Last Phase of Terminal Reconstruction. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Passengers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport will soon be processed through a new location. The Temporary Arrival Facility (TAF), which is set to open on Wednesday 11 October, was constructed to safeguard the comfort and safety of arriving passengers, employees and other stakeholders, as the reconstruction of the terminal enters its last phase, the upgrade of the Arrival Hall.

