Temporary Change in Uniform of KPCN. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— From July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force will temporarily be seen wearing the sports shirt in combination with the safety vest instead of the usual black polo shirt with the horizontal yellow stripe.

The sports shirt is a dark blue shirt made of breathable material that is normally used by officers while playing sports. This decision was made to ensure the safety, health, and comfort of the officers during the hottest period of the year.

From January 1, 2025, we will return to wearing the usual polo shirt.

We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation.

