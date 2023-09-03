Temporary Closure of Public Service Center and Civil Registry Offices at Government Administration Building. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of General Affairs wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure of the Public Service Center (PSC) and the Civil Registry offices located within the Government Administration Building. This closure is necessary due to scheduled maintenance work on Monday, September 4, 2023. The Maintenance is crucial to ensuring the safety and functionality of the Government Administration Building.

During this temporary closure, the PSC and Civil Registry offices within the Government Administration Building will not be able to provide services to the public on Monday, September 4, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Both the PSC and Civil Registry offices will reopen and resume regular operations on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, immediately following the completion of the scheduled maintenance work and our dedicated staff will be available to assist you with your inquiries and transactions as usual.

Please note that the PSC at the Simpson Bay Fish Market will continue to operate without interruption during this period. Therefore, if you require immediate assistance, we encourage you to visit our Simpson Bay location, which will maintain its regular service hours.

The Ministry of General Affairs is committed to delivering the highest quality of service to our citizens and stakeholders. We greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this brief closure as we undertake necessary maintenance to preserve the Government Administration Building's infrastructure.

We extend our gratitude for your cooperation and eagerly anticipate serving you even more effectively after the completion of this essential maintenance work.

