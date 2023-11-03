Temporary Road Closure: Urgent Road Repairs to Address Potholes on LB Scott Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to recent heavy rainfall that has caused significant damage to LB Scott Road, the Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) will be conducting urgent repairs to address the potholes and restore the road to a safe and drivable condition. These essential repairs will encompass the section of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Catapult Drive.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44178-temporary-road-closure-urgent-road-repairs-to-address-potholes-on-lb-scott-road.html