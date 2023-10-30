TG Band and Omar Ottley donated prize money to Jason Peterson Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartwarming display of unwavering commitment to giving back to the community, popular Carnival band leader Omar “Mr. Oezy” Ottley of the TG Band, kept his word and on Sunday, October 29 and donated the entire sum of the Band Clash prize from Carnival 2023 to the Jason A. Peterson Foundation. Ottley’s act of generosity comes as a testament to his belief that giving back transcends personal gain.

The prize of US $1,000 was won by Ottley and the TG Band in a fiercely competitive competition in Carnival Village. It was the first time that the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) offered a monetary prize for that specific competition. Immediately upon winning the competition, Ottley told a crowd of over 3,000 people that the prize would be donated to a deserving foundation. The gesture garnered respect and admiration from his peers and fans.

In the lead-up to the competition and in the face of criticism over his participation in Carnival, Ottley explained to the general public that Carnival is in his blood and his passion for bringing people together in the country’s largest cultural event, strengthens his dedication to preserving and promoting the country’s rich culture that has been a source of inspiration and joy for countless individuals.

"I participated in this competition out of profound love for our culture and for our Carnival, not for personal monetary gain," Ottley passionately stated. The money associated with this prize is better spent supporting a foundation such as the Jason A Peterson Foundation, a group that is tirelessly working to carry on the good work of a good man in the Simpson Bay Community,” Ottley stated.

The foundation was established after the tragic passing of Jason Peterson in 2021. Peterson was instrumental in organizing events in the community for more than two decades. He ensured that folks of all ages in his community were cared for and that the entire community pulled its weight to take care of the place they called him. “I hope this donation will help the foundation in carrying on Jason’s legacy and his invaluable work,” Ottley said.

“The only personal gain I want is that which comes from fulfilling my social responsibility as a citizen and cultural participant and uplifting the society that has embraced and celebrated the TG Band. By using the platform I am blessed to have in Carnival, we chose to support a local foundation in the hope of not only assisting the foundation's admirable efforts but demonstrating that acts of selflessness can translate positively for the greater good,” Ottley concluded.

