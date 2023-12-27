The 2nd Sage Cultural Award to take place on December 29th, honoring Soualiga’s Cultural Icons. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sage Cultural Award 2023 is the Government of Sint Maarten signature award for the highest in culture and artistic achievement as approved by the Government of Sint Maarten through the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport drs Rodolphe Samuel. The Sage Cultural Award 2023 ceremony will take place on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Phillipsburg Cultural Center on Backstreet. Doors will be open from 6.30 pm.

