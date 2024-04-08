The all-new Hyundai KONA Is Now Available at Motorworld. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The all-new KONA features a futuristic design for its new generation KONA subcompact SUV. The KONA was initially introduced as a fully electric (EV) model by Hyundai. Since then, it has developed into four variants, including the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the sporty N-Line model, which is now readily available on the island. KONA is brimming with the latest technologies, comfort, and convenience features and brings that to all of its variants with a unique design that has now evolved to embrace a wide range of diversity.

