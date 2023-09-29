The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and EDEIS group chosen as buyer of Air Antilles by the Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre. | SMN NEWS

Marigot, Saint-Martin:— The Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre has just validated the offer to take over the assets of Air Antilles by the group made up of the Overseas Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Martin and EDEIS.

This decision follows the judicial liquidation of the CAIRE group, the parent company of Air Antilles and Air Guyane. No less than 5 takeover offers were then submitted. The seriousness, expertise, and credibility of the group were all parameters taken into account by the Court in order to render its decision in favor of the COM Saint-Martin group and EDEIS, through the local SEM New Air Antilles.

The selected project is based on two main objectives:

