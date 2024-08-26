The decline of the number 1 political party leader. | SMN NEWS

Number 1, Roland Brison of the UPP, was overrun by Omar Ottley with 774 votes to 254 votes, a difference of 520 votes. UPP had a total of 2.814 votes.

Number 1 Melissa Gumbs of the PFP was overrun by Ludmilla de Weever with 569 votes to 462 votes, a difference of 107. The PFP had a total of 1.717 votes.

This trend continued in the snap elections of 19-08-2024 with the next outcome.

Number 1 Silveria Jacobs of the NA pulled 283 votes, a loss of 184 votes, was in votes over run by 3 other members on the list,

– Egbert Jurrendy pulled 381 votes, a loss of 157 votes

– Darryl T. York pulled 312 votes, a gain of 21 votes

– Artwell Irion pulled 305 votes, a loss of 27 votes

The former prime minister didn’t even get chosen into Parliament!

The NA imploded and fell into five blocks, not one individually having enough votes for one direct seat in Parliament.

The NA went from 3.455 votes down to 2.264, a loss of 1.191 votes.

Lyndon Lewis overran number 1 Christophe Emmanuel of the NOW with 447 votes to 252 votes, a difference of 195 votes!

Christophe Emmanuel lost 205 votes, and Lyndon Lewis gained 201 votes.

NOW went from 1.481 votes down to 1.245 votes, a loss of 236 votes.

Number 1 Melissa Gumbs of the PFP was overrun by Ludmilla de Weever for the second time with 690 votes to 346 votes, a difference of 344 votes. Ludmilla, by 2 votes, almost doubled Melissa in votes!

Ludmilla gained 171 votes, and Melissa lost 116 votes.

PFP went from 1.717 votes down to 1.642 votes, losing 75 votes.

Number 1, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams of the DP, was overrun by Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten with 477 votes to 380 votes, a difference of 97 votes.

Sarah lost 108 votes.

DP grew from 1.970 votes to 2.069, a gain of 99 votes.

What must be concluded from the decline, as mentioned earlier, of the number 1 leader of a political party?

I think the political parties should seriously reflect on their role and leadership.

I just want to point out that the most generous remuneration a parliamentarian on Sint Maarten receives is almost US$150.000 (gross) a year!

Enough to fuel a free-for-all for a seat in Parliament.

Edwin W. Gumbs QC

Political Analyst