The Disciples Toastmasters Club inducts new Members to the Club. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Disciples Toastmasters Club held a new member induction ceremony on Sunday, October 13, 2024, during which five new members were inducted into the Club. The induction ceremony took place immediately after the club's meeting in the presence of fellow Toastmasters, family, and friends at St. Maarten Academy, the Club's meeting location.

The new members of The Disciples Toastmasters Club were formally inducted into the club through an oath ceremony, signifying their commitment to the club's values and mission. The induction ceremony was officiated by the Club President and Past District Governor, Valerie Brazier, DTM, who reaffirmed the club’s commitment to providing an environment where members can continuously challenge themselves and enhance their leadership and communication skills.

The ceremony included the commitment of the assigned mentors to work alongside the new members, to help guide them through the program, and to share their knowledge and experience with them so that they can immediately begin to benefit from their Toastmasters membership. Vice President of Education Tashana James-Samules announced the names of the mentors who have been assigned to each new member.

The event was graced with the presence of the Area Director Claudine Beaubrun who pinned the new members with their membership pin and welcomed them to the Organization, she was assisted by the Club's Vice President Membership, Cedranella Kirindongo who presented the new members with their certificate of acceptance.

The new members inducted to The Disciples Toastmasters Club on October 13, 2024, are Arelis Baroosa, Anicia Peterson, Delano Samuel, Mireille Van De Veer, and Shirmell Wilson.

Not present at the ceremony were the new members Shavon Kelly and Pretunier Bellot.

