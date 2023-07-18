The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) Committed to Improving Affordability, Efficiency, and Sustainability among The Kingdom Islands. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), an alliance formed in 2021 by the airports of the Dutch Caribbean, aims to improve the travel experience between the islands, focusing on consistency, affordability, and sustainability, a commitment reiterated by Joost Meijs, Chief Executive Officer of Aruba’s Queen Beatrice International Airport and Chairman of the DCCA, during his recent visit with Minister Lambriex.

