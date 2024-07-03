The General Audit Chamber encourages public to engage in survey on tax experience. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The General Audit Chamber launched a survey into the public’s experience with St. Maarten’s tax system and invites the public to participate. The survey is anonymous and is geared towards gathering the public’s sentiment on the convenience of paying taxes on the island. The data from this survey will be analyzed and published in its report that will be shared with Parliament and the Minister of Finance. The intention is to highlight potential bottlenecks and suggestions from taxpayers to improve the service they receive and implement the necessary reforms.

As part of the Audit Chamber’s public awareness initiative, the institution looks forward to the engagement with taxpayers. The Audit Chamber recognizes the role tax paying citizens play in contributing to the services the public and visitors receive.

Persons interested in participating can do so by visiting the General Audit Chamber’s Facebook or LinkedIn page (The General Audit Chamber) to complete the survey.

