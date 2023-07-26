The Grand Finale of Koop Avond 2023: A Spectacular Evening of Music, Culture, and Community | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Koop Avond, the highly acclaimed month-long event, culminates in its grand finale tomorrow, Thursday, July 27th, at the Boardwalk. This captivating celebration of local commerce and culture has captivated attendees for the past three weeks, and the closing night promises to be an unforgettable experience. As the sun sets on this remarkable event, visitors will be treated to an extraordinary evening of live entertainment featuring Shakiya & The Destiny Band and The Ebony Steel Band Orchestra.

