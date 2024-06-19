The Lions Club in Sint Maarten installs a new Board for 2024/2025. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Lions Club installed a new board during a ceremony at the Paradise Hall on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, with La-Teen Clark becoming the club president.

In addition to Incoming Lion President Ms. Clark, the new board comprises Alvin Prescod (1st

Vice President), Elton Richardson (2nd Vice President), Nichele Smith (Secretary), Sasha

Beauperthuy-Buncamper (Treasurer), Carmen Lake (Membership Chairperson), Shantall Zorrilla (Service Chairperson), Rose Coram-Hughes (Marketing Chairperson), Imelda Joseph (Tamer) and Claudius Buncamper (Tail Twister).

The evening's master of ceremonies, Lions Ketty Paines and Jimmy Challenger gave the welcome and introductions. A minute of silence was then observed, and club member Lion Michael Van Grieken gave the invocation.

Later in the evening, Felix Richards, the outgoing president of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, gave a speech summarizing the club's accomplishments for the 2023–2024 year. In addition, outgoing President Lion Felix gave awards and recognition to several lion members who distinguished themselves during the Lionistic year, with Lion Brenda Maynard receiving Lion of the Year.

During her keynote address that evening, the Incoming President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Lion La-Teen Clark, thanked the members for entrusting her with the club's leadership for the upcoming year 2024/2025 and acknowledged the foundation upon which the club was built.

The theme of the incoming president, Lion La-Teen Clark, is "Leave your mark: where lions roar and evolutions soars," which further emphasizes her promise to bring about change.

The installation of the Sint Maarten South Leo and Sint Maarten Leo Club boards, which showed the promising future of the young people who put in a lot of effort to improve their community for everyone, was another highlight of the ceremony. Dinner and music were provided as well during the ceremony, which marked the end of one chapter and the start of a new one.

