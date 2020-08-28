The Mental Health Foundation is pleased to present the theme “Working Together to Prevent Suicide” for the World Suicide Prevention Day of 2020.. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, September 10th, 2020, the Mental Health Foundation will be hosting a Facebook live event to give the public an opportunity to commemorate this global initiative together. Participants are invited to share a 40 second “Moment of Silence” from their homes or workplaces by lighting a candle at 1:00 pm sharp or join the MHF live stream. The foundation is asking the public to please support this cause by wearing the color yellow on September 10th and using the hashtag #WSPDMHFSXM on their social media platforms.

According to mental health experts, mental health is the next looming crisis

