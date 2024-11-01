The Ministry of Finance launches Financial Literacy Month with Free Educational Workshops. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This November, Financial Literacy Month will launch a series of educational workshops designed to empower the public with essential financial knowledge on managing personal and business finances, understanding new developments in the Caribbean monetary system, and navigating corporate governance and tax processes. Each session will be led by experts from prominent institutions, making this an invaluable opportunity for anyone looking to strengthen their financial literacy.

Workshop Schedule

The confirmed schedule to date for Financial Literacy Month workshops is as follows:

• Understanding Your Pay Slip

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 6 PM–8 PM

Location: Room 1, starting at 5:30 PM

Hosts: Ms. Nicole Gibs and Ms. Shirlenn Robley from the Wages and Salaries Department

This session will break down the components of a pay slip, helping attendees understand deductions, benefits, and net income calculations. This session is a specific session only for civil servants.

• Introducing the Caribbean Guilder

Date: Thursday, November 7, 6 PM–8 PM

Location: Room 1, starting at 5:30 PM

Host: Ms. Raquel Lo-Fo-Wong from the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS)

Attendees will gain insights into the upcoming Caribbean Guilder, the new currency to launch in 2025, its impact, and what it means for the public and businesses alike.

• Corporate Governance

Dates: Tuesday, November 12, and Wednesday, November 13, 8:30 AM–12 PM

Location: Room 1

Host: Mr. Raymond Faneyte from the SOAB (Government Accountants Bureau)

This workshop will delve into corporate governance principles, focusing on ethical and effective management practices for organizations.

• Mastering Your Income Tax Form: A Step-by-Step Guide

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 6 PM–8 PM

Location: Room 1, starting at 5:30 PM

Hosts: Marlon Kwidama and Lisanly Vanblarcum from the Tax Administration

Designed to demystify the tax filing process, this workshop provides a step-by-step guide to completing income tax forms accurately.

• How to Declare Your Business Taxes

Date and Time: Thursday, November 14, 6 PM–8 PM

Location: Room 1, starting at 5:30 PM

Host: Grant Thornton – Robin Klarenbeek

This workshop, led by business tax expert Robin Klarenbeek, will guide entrepreneurs and business owners through the essentials of declaring business taxes, covering critical tips and compliance requirements.

Each session is free and open to the public, offering a practical approach to improving financial literacy across a range of important topics.

In a special initiative, Financial Literacy Month also includes a session tailored for youth. The Honorable Minister Gumbs will lead a hands-on financial literacy workshop for Group 8 students at Orange School during Financial Literacy Month. By reaching younger audiences, this initiative aims to lay a foundation for financially savvy future generations, equipping them with the skills to make informed financial decisions early in life.

To register for any of the workshops, go to www.finlit.sx.

