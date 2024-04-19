The Ministry of VROMI: One Lane Road Closure at Dollisson Drive, Cul-De-Sac Starting Next Week Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

Cul-de-Sac:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) hereby notifies the public of the commencement of Road Resurfacing at Dollisson Drive, Cul-De-Sac. The work will begin with a One-Lane Road Closure on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024, from 7 AM to 4 PM for approximately three (3) to four (4) weeks.

