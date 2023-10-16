The National Alliance Extends a Warm Invitation to the St. Peters Community at The Rupart Maynard community center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Alliance is excited to announce its upcoming presence in the Rupert Maynard community center. In St. Peter’s, demonstrate our commitment to connecting with the residents and addressing their concerns. We value the enduring support we've received from the St. Peters community and look forward to strengthening this bond during our visit.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44035-the-national-alliance-extends-a-warm-invitation-to-the-st-peters-community-at-the-rupart-maynard-community-center.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY