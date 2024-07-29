The National Institute of Arts is excited to celebrate a successful Cultural Exchange Summer Intensive 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, 22nd July, 15 energetic participants were part of a Cultural Exchange initiative organized by collaborating partners in St. Maarten and The Netherlands to increase Dutch Kingdom relations through the Arts and the preservation of Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Brazilian art forms. During this 4-day exchange program, participants were provided workshops on the Ponum dance and percussion, led by Ms. Naomi Warsop (NIA), who provided the dance workshop, and NIA Alumni Mr. Ray-Angel Boasman, who provided the percussion sessions for the Ponum. In exchange, Fidelinas Entertainment group offered Samba dance workshops and information regarding the history of Brazilian dance and its roots in Africa. Mr. Jacques Heemskerk (JogAdore/ Soualiga Capoeira) provided Samba percussion sessions on the drums with Mr. Ray Angel. With the assistance of Mrs. Loes Nauta (NIA), a daily theoretical component, cultural advocacy, was explored, with a “What is MY Culture” activity and a final artistic reflection of the workshop journey.

On Thursday July 25 at 4:00 pm a demonstration was presented to the public in general in the NIA Black Box Theatre, showcasing the skills honed during the week. The students all chimed in unison that they had a wonderful experience; they danced and drummed their hearts out!

An incentive for the Cultural Exchange is to stimulate the artistic interests of youths and preservation of Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Brazilian arts in St. Maarten and within the Dutch Kingdom. One of the goals is the preservation of the heritage of St. Maarten’s, The Ponum, dance and Afro-Brazilian dance, the Samba. NIA aims to achieve this by encouraging the practice of national heritage and showcasing the respective artistic and expressive techniques, history, and cultural significance in society.

This project was organized in collaboration with The National Institute of Arts, JogAdore (Soualiga Capoeira) and Fidelinas Entertainment Group (Netherlands). The project was partially financed by UNESCO, Sol Antilles N.V., NIA, JogAdore and Het Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie (Netherlands). This is NIA’s third annual consecutive cultural exchange to increase Dutch Kingdom relations through the Arts.

NIA – Nia’s vision is to continuously strive for artistic excellence in our efforts to establish our position as one of the Caribbean’s finest accredited Institutes of inter-disciplinary arts education. Our vision is rooted in the fundamental principles that sound classical foundation provides the impetus for innovation.

JogAdore – offers Social and Youth Development workshops and services to Youth organizations and Youths.

Contact NIA and JogAdore for more information about artistic classes at NIA or Youth Leader workshops with JogAdore. You can follow NIA and JogAdore/ Soualiga Capoeira on Social Media pages or by contacting via WhatsApp at 520-0444 NIA or 524-0023 JogAdore

