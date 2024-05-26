The National Institute of Arts Welcomes New Members to Executive Board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The General Board of the National Institute of Arts (NIA) is delighted to announce the appointment of three esteemed professionals to its Executive Board. Loes Nauta, Stephanie Haseth, and Marisha Olivacce-Carty will join Mrs. Arlene Halley Newhouse in managing the daily operations of our esteemed organization. Please join us in welcoming them on board. We would like to introduce the appointed members to our community.

Loes Nauta, is an experienced teacher and program director with a long history of teaching in higher education. She has been with NIA since its inception and previously worked with Motiance Dance School since 2006. Loes has served as an acting coach for the Lion King Production. She is known for her creativity,

honesty, and hardworking nature. In addition to her Bachelor of Science in Theater in Education, Loes holds a Master’s in Education, with a focus on Curriculum Leadership. Currently, she teaches theater in several primary schools and provides professional development workshops for teachers, alongside

leading an Adult Improv group weekly. Loes will be serving on the Executive Board as the Director of Curriculum Leadership and Theater.

Stephanie Haseth, the Director of Gymnastics and Athletes Behavioral Health, has had a dynamic and multifaceted career. As a former athlete in artistic gymnastics, Stephanie transitioned into coaching in 2012, bringing a wealth of experience and passion to the role. Her expertise extends beyond the gym; she is also a Licensed- psychologist specializing in the mental health of children and adolescents. This unique combination of skills allows her to support young athletes both physically and psychologically. Stephanie's love for performance arts is equally notable, having actively participated in musical theater and dance throughout her high school and

college years. Her diverse background in athletics, psychology, and the arts enables her to approach her role with a holistic perspective, fostering an environment where young gymnasts can thrive both in their sport and personal development.

Marisha Olivacce-Carty, is an accomplished educator with a Bachelor's in Biology Education and a Master’s in Educational Leadership. As the Director of Community Relations and Leadership Management at NIA, Marisha is committed to pursuing the institute’s vision of becoming one of the Caribbean’s finest accredited interdisciplinary arts education institutes. Together with the team, she will continue to champion the integration of the arts into education to foster creativity, innovation, and holistic student development, rooted in the belief that a classical

foundation fuels innovation. With a focus on excellence, Marisha is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where students can thrive both intellectually and artistically. Her leadership in community relations and management reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of arts education to transform lives and communities.

The National Institute of Arts is excited about the new energy and expertise that Loes, Stephanie, and Marisha bring to the Executive Board. Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to arts education will undoubtedly contribute to NIA’s mission of fostering creativity and excellence in our community.

On behalf of the General Board, Eunicio Martina, Grace Marlin-Blijden and Damali Bryson.

