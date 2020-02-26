The Nature Foundation St. Maarten Calls on Parliament to Approve the Ban on Several Single-use Plastic Items. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation is urging the new parliament to move forward with the ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam and to approve proposed legislation initiated by MP Sarah Wescot-Williams. The Nature Foundation St. Maarten has been advocating for a single-use plastic ban for several years due to the tremendous impacts on St. Maarten’s environment and natural habitats because of these plastics. Recently, many Caribbean Islands surrounding St. Maarten have already banned or announced to ban single-use plastics however until today Sint Maarten stays behind. Single-use plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental catastrophes of

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34022-the-nature-foundation-st-maarten-calls-on-parliament-to-approve-the-ban-on-several-single-use-plastic-items.html