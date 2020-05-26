The Nature Foundation St. Maarten Reports Massive Tilapia Fish Die Off in the Great Salt Pond. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation St. Maarten received reports of a massive fish die-off in the channel between Great Salt Pond and Fresh Pond in Philipsburg. On Monday the 25th of May, upon arrival at the location an estimated amount of 1000 Tilapia fish already died in the area and was floating in the channel at the Great Salt Pond. A decrease in oxygen levels in the pond water probably caused the massive fish die-off.

The Nature Foundation St. Maarten expects that the lack of oxygen in the water due to rising temperatures, absence of rainfall, and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34808-the-nature-foundation-st-maarten-reports-massive-tilapia-fish-die-off-in-the-great-salt-pond.html