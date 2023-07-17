The Old House Book Launches with Giveaway at Amuseum Naturalis on Saturday | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin:— The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to celebrate the launch of The Old House this Saturday. The Old House is a bilingual book about The Old House in French Quarter, the current location of Amuseum Naturalis. Delta Petroleum is sponsoring free copies of the book for all who attend the launch. The launch event will be held from 9 am to noon on Saturday, July 22nd.

