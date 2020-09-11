The Parliament of Sint Maarten marked an historical event by hosting the Opening of the Parliamentary Year 2020-2021 in a virtual setting. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Tuesday, September 8, 2020, marked the beginning of the Parliamentary Year 2020-2021.

In accordance with article 46 of the Constitution of Sint Maarten, the New Parliamentary Year begins on the second Tuesday of September. On this occasion a Solemn Plenary Session was convened on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10.00 am with a speech by His Excellency the Governor, drs. Eugene B. Holiday.

This year’s event marked a historical event for Country Sint Maarten as this was the first Opening Ceremony to be held in a virtual setting, making use of the Zoom platform.

