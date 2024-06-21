The Point Blanche Prison invests in new medical equipment to enhance healthcare services. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a significant move to address longstanding concerns about the quality of medical services, the Point Blanche Prison of Sint Maarten has purchased a comprehensive range of new medical equipment via the Sint Maarten Diagnostic Center. This investment is a pivotal step toward improving healthcare facilities and ensuring that inmates and staff receive the highest standard of medical care.

